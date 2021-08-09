Onyekuru Named In Olympiacos Squad For Ludogorets Clash

Henry Onyekuru has been named in Olympiacos’ 25-man squad for the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round second leg fixture against Bulgarian club Ludogorets, reports Completesports.com.

The encounter is billed for the Huvepharma Arena, Razgrad on Tuesday.

Pedro Martins’ side held Ludogorets to a 1-1 draw in the first leg with substitute Aguibou Camara cancelling out Kiril Despodov’s strike three minutes from time.

Olympiacos travelled to Bulgaria for the game on Monday afternoon.

Onyekuru recently linked up with the Greek Super League champions from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco on a permanent deal.

He is expected to make his official debut for his new team against Ludogorets.

The winner of the contest will proceed to the play-off round.

