Rangers Submit Bid For Osayi-Samuel

Rangers have reportedly submitted a bid for Fenerbahce midfielder Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Osayi-Samuel has been heavily linked with a move to Ibrox since last summer.

The Turkish side signed him in January, but he’s said to be willing to quit the club already.



Fenerbahce were willing to sell him after dropping their asking price in a bid to drum up interest in the winger.

And Turkish journalist Tâlha Arslan says the Glasgow giants have now sumbitted “formal bids”.

Fenerbahce paid just £500k for the former QPR man in January but he has failed to adapt to Turkish football and could leave just six months into a four-and-a-half year deal.

