Terem Moffi Listed Among Five African Players To Follow In Ligue 1

Nigeria forward Terem Moffi has been named among five African players to follow in the French League this season, Completesports.com reports.

The list was compiled by French online news outlet Lemonde.

“In October 2020, the arrival in Ligue 1 of the Nigerian strikerTerem Moffi, 22, had gone almost unnoticed despite the large sum (8 million euros) paid by FC Lorient,” Lemonde wrote on their website.

“Recruited in Kortrijk (Belgium) after a little more than two seasons in the anonymity of the Lithuanian championship, Terem Moffi was able to find the arguments to make himself known.

The Breton club, which fought to the end to keep its place in Ligue 1, knows what it owes to its player, author of fifteen goals – some of which were decisive – against PSG and Bordeaux. Its market value is now over 10 million euros, but Lorient does not intend to part with one of the revelations of last season.

“His performances also opened the…