Two Medals From Tokyo 2020 – Nigeria’s Best Result In 13 Years; Addressing Unfortunate Incidents – Sports Minister 

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has given his thoughts about Team Nigeria’s participation and the events that unfolded at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Team Nigeria won one silver and one bronze medals thanks to Blessing Oborodudu and Ese Brume in wrestling and long events respectively.

The country’s participation was not without drama as off field issues were a major highlight at the games.

And in a press release issued on Monday, Dare talked about the importance of the two medals won, the not too pleasant events that occured and other important issues.

“Not wanting to add to the public distraction, I have deliberately waited until the end of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games before making any observations regarding the various reports on Nigeria’s participation in the quadrennial games.

“This was out of respect for our athletes who had committed so much effort and made such…