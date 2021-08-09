Who Is Predicted To Win The WSOP 2021?

It’s safe to say that there are going to be some big names appearing in the poker tournament this year, and it would not be surprising to see some of the below names win the big event. If you want to know who is going to be partaking in the event then simply look below. The WSOP is now returning to normal this year and the schedule has been released as well.

It would seem that some of the biggest names in the poker world are starting to lay out some of their plants for this year’s event. In addition to this, it would seem that some people have already qualified for the event. They get to win a $10,000 buy-in for the tournament and one of the people who is eligible for this would be the NBA Hall of Famer, Tony Parker .

Tony Parker

Tony Parker has won the NBA Championship four times and he was one of the first people to qualify for the WSOP. He won the charity event that was hosted by the PM Group in January. Of course, the top prize for the event was a $10,000 event seat. Gregory…