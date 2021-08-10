Akwuegbu Laments As Sister Ngozi Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Former Nigeria international, Ben Akwuegbu, has exclusively confirmed to Completesports.com, the death of his elder Sister, Mrs Ngozi Catherine Iheanatu, under a ‘mysterious’ circumstance.

Mrs Iheanatu, according to the Akwuegbu, died at the age of 58 years.

“I’m in tears. I’m in severe pains over the death of my elder sister, late Ngozi Catherine Iheanatu (Nee Akwuegbu),” the one time Super Eagles and Stum Gratz of Austria striker told Completesports.com.

“It’s really heartbreaking because my sister died under a ‘mysterious’ circumstance in her husband’s house in Alaike, Obowo, Imo State, on 20th July, 2021.

“Yes, ‘mysterious’ because she was alone in the house because her husband traveled to Jos, Plateau State.

“At the point of her death, it looked like she had a struggle with a ‘yet to be identified’ person or persons.”

Akwuegbu added: “She managed…