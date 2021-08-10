Atalanta Serie A Side Enquire About Super Eagles Star Iwobi 

Serie A side Atalanta have enquired about Everton Nigerian star forward Alex Iwobi.
The Italian top flight are keen to strengthen their attack before the transfer slams shut and had explored a deal for Chelsea centre-forward Tammy Abraham.
However, Atalanta are said to have dropped out of the race to sign the England international, with the club reluctant to meet Chelsea’s £40m asking price.
Also Read: Moses Ruled Out Spartak Moscow’s UCL Clash Vs Benfica Due To Injury
Having ended their efforts to sign Abraham, the Serie A club are now looking at other options in the Premier League to strengthen their attack for the 2021/22 season.
And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have enquired about the possibility of signing Iwobi.
While the Serie A club have made enquiries for a host of Premier League players, Everton’s Iwobi appears to be on the top of their list.
However, affording Iwobi’s wages could prove to be a challenge for Atalanta…
Source: Complete Sports