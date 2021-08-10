Dessers On Target, Onuachu Subbed Off As Genk Crash Out

Cyriel Dessers netted what only proved to be a mere consolation goal as Genk lost 2-1 at Shakhtar Donetsk, in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

The result means Shakhtar go through to the play-off stage 4-2 on aggregate over Genk after winning the first-leg 2-1.

While Dessers was brought on in the 68th minute, Paul Onuachu was replaced with eight minutes remaining in the game.

Dessers scored in the 90th minute to make it 2-1 after Lassina Traore and Marcos Antonio had put Shakhtar 2-0 up on 27 and 76 minutes respectively.

In another Champions League third round qualifiers, Peter Olayinka went off injured in Slavia Prague’s 1-0 home win against Ferencvaros.

The win was not enough as Ferencvaros went into the next round 2-1 on aggregate score.

Olayinka was replaced as early as the 16th minute after failing to recover from an…