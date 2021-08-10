Enekwechi Threatens To Sue Sunday Adeleye Over Video Comments

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Shot-Put finalist,

Enekwechi Chukwuebuka, has threatened to file a suit in court against Mr. Sunday Adeleye for false accusations.

Adeleye in a video gone viral, alleged that Enekwechi received the sum of $1000 USD to take down a video he was seen washing his T-shirt.

To this end, Enekwechi through his coach Gabriel Opuana, denied ever receiving any money to take down the video clip, adding that the video clip where he was seen washing his T-shirt was just to catch fun and not to reddicle or blackmail the government.

“Except Adeleye shows clear evidence or provide proof where the $1000 USD was given to Enekwechi and the person from whom he received the money in Court, Enekwechi won’t rest,” says Opuana.

Also Read: Former Nigeria International, Segun Adeleke, Dies In The US

According to Opuana, the shot putter apologised to the sports Minister immediately the video was noticed, but to accuse Ebuka of receiving money was the highest point of…