Lionel Messi is set to arrive in Paris in the next few hours after reportedly agreeing terms with Paris Saint-German.

The Argentine bid farewell to the Catalan outfit at emotional press conference on Sunday afternoon.

Just a couple days after his farewell, Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the two parties have a complete agreement.

The Argentine is now reportedly set to be in the French capital in the coming hours to complete the deal.

