Lukaku Set To Play In Chelsea’s Premier League Opener

Romelu Lukaku could be unveiled as a Chelsea player in time for Saturday’s Premier League opener with Crystal Palace, according to a report.

The 28-year-old previously spent three years on the books at Stamford Bridge between 2011 and 2014 but left without a goal to his name from 15 appearances at the club.

However, Chelsea are now understood to have agreed a £97.5m deal to bring Lukaku back to the English capital from Inter Milan, and he reportedly underwent the first part of his Blues medical in Italy on Monday.

According to the Daily Star, Lukaku will fly to London on Tuesday in order to complete his medical and sign a contract until 2026, meaning that he could play in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful this weekend against Patrick Vieira’s Palace.

The Belgium international would be available to play in Wednesday’s Super Cup against Villarreal if he is registered by 11pm on Tuesday, but the report adds that he will not join his new teammates until after their midweek…