Lukaku Will Prove His Worth At Chelsea -Souness

Liverpool great Graeme Souness says Romelu Lukaku will be an instant hit with Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Belgian international first joined Chelsea in 2011 before he was loaned out to West Brom and Everton. He later made a permanent move to Manchester United before making a trip to Serie A side, Inter Milan in 2019.

Recall that Lukaku has completed part of his Chelsea medical in Milan and he will now fly to London to complete his £98 million ($136m) transfer from Inter.

Souness wrote in The Times: “Romelu Lukaku may still have unfinished business at Chelsea, who sold him to Everton seven years ago. I am an enormous fan of him.

“I used to say he was the centre forward that Premier League centre halves would least like to play against because of his speed and strength.

“He appears to have a different focus to his game from going to Italy. Whether that is down to losing weight and a different…