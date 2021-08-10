Madueke Targets Spot In England’s 2022 World Cup Squad

PSV Eindhoven Nigerian star Noni Madueke has revealed he is targeting a call-up to England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next winter.

Madueke enjoyed a breakthrough season at PSV last season, scoring nine goals and registering eight assists in the previous campaign, while he has began this term with four strikes in his opening four matches.

The 19-year-old picked up his first Three Lions Under-21 cap in March and is also eligible to play international football for Nigeria, but revealed he wants to feature in the World Cup next year.

He told The Sun: “You never know how football goes. I try to take every day as it comes. My bread and butter is my club.

“If I’m winning games with my club, if I could be at the World Cup in 15 months, it would be great.

“There’s been no contact at the moment from them (England). The time for those decisions to be made I don’t think is now.”

Madueke is not the only young English player to weigh up a decision between…