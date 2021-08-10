Messi Is A Threat To Premier League Clubs -Jorginho

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed that he doesn’t want Lionel Messi to join any Premier League club.

Jorginho stated this in an interview with TNT Sports on Monday.

Recall that the Chelsea star was part of the Italian squad that won the Euro 2020, where they defeated England via penalty shootouts at Wembley.

Reacting to Messi’s exit from Barcelona, Jorginho said: “I’ve already texted him (laughs).

Read Also: Barcelona Lawyers Move To Block Messi’s Transfer To PSG

“I’m kidding, I’m not even kidding about it. If he does not to come to Chelsea, let him go away (from the Premier League).

“I saw it (the departure) and I was like ‘what happened?’

“I was incredulous. I was wondering if it was fake news.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…