Messi Posters Torn Down From Outside Nou Camp Stadium

Lionel Messi’s face was removed from outside Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium on Tuesday as the Argentine closes in on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old’s shock departure from the Spanish side was announced last week and Messi waved goodbye to the club he spent his entire career at in an emotional press conference on Sunday.

Sportsmail revealed on Tuesday that he is set to commit to French side PSG on a two-year contract worth £1m a week and Barcelona have started their new era by removing pictures of their former captain from the club’s surroundings.

Messi took centre stage in a large image of multiple Barcelona stars including goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter-Stegen, Gerard Pique and Antoine Griezmann, but construction workers took down the strips showing Messi’s face.

The entire poster on the side of Barcelona’s 99,000-seater stadium has been removed following Messi’s departure, while club officials were also seen taking down smaller, street-side…