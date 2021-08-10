Onyedinma Makes English Championship Team Of The Week 

Nigerian midfielder Fred Onyedinma was named in the first English Championship Team of the Week for the new season, following his dream debut for Luton Town on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who joined Luton from Wycombe Wanderers in May, scored a goal and had two assists in the 3-0 win against Peterborough.

He set up the opening goal for England-born Nigerian forward Elijah Adebayo in the 30th minute.

He had his second assist of the game on 68 minutes which was finished off by Harry Cornick before netting the third goal on 71 minutes.

His impressive debut was enough to include him in the Team of the Week which is in a 3-5-2 formation, with Onyedinma on the left side of the five-man midfield.

Also, he was named Man of the Match for his superb display for his new club.

The win took Luton to second behind Hull City in the Championship table after one round of games played.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria,…