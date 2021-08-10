Paris Saint-Germain Officially Announce Messi Signing From Barca

Paris Saint-Germain have officially announced the signing of Lionel Messi which will run till 2023.

The Ligue 1 giants made the official announcement in a two minutes video which finally unveiled Messi at the end of the clip.

The deal for the 34-year-old which has the option of a third year, will see him wear jersey number 30.

Messi left Barca – the only club he has played for – as they were unable to afford a new deal under La Liga’s financial fair play rules.

Also Read: UCL Qualifiers: Dessers On Target, Onuachu Subbed Off As Genk Crash Out

And speaking about his move to PSG, Messi said:”I am impatient to start a new chapter of my career in Paris. The club and its vision are in perfect harmony with my ambitions.

“I know how talented the players and staff are here. I am determined to build, alongside them, something great for the club and for the fans. I can’t wait to set foot on the Parc des Princes pitch.”

Messi becomes PSG’s fourth free-transfer signing this…