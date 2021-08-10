Ronaldo Would Have Stayed At Juve If Messi Didn’t Leave Barca -Bonucci

Juventus defender, Leonardo Bonucci, has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo would have stayed with the Italian side even if Lionel Messi did not leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Bonucci, Messi’s next club has no bearing on Ronaldo’s future.

Ronaldo had been linked with a move away from Juve throughout the summer after entering the final year of his contract with PSG among the clubs said to be interested.

But a move to the Ligue 1 giants now looks improbable, with Messi flying to Paris to finalise a move to PSG.

“I think Cristiano would have stayed even if Messi did not go to PSG,” Bonucci told Gazzetta dello Sport on Tuesday.

“For us he is an added value, and I am sure that this year, more so than in past years, he will help us to go far with all our objectives.”

