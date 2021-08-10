Salernitana Agree €6m Fee With Crotone For Simy Nwankwo

Serie A newcomers Salernitana have agreed a deal to sign Nigeria forward Simy Nwankwo from Crotone, Completesports.com reports.

Salernitana, according to transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio will part with €6m to sign the experienced striker.



There have been proposals from abroad, but Nwankwo seems to have his heart set on remaining in Italy.

Udinese have also been linked with the striker.

The 29-year-old has been at Crotone since 2016 and would gladly have remained, but his spectacular haul of 20 goals in 38 Serie A games made it difficult to continue following relegation to Serie B.

