Sancho Can Handle Old Trafford Pressure -Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes new signing, Jadon Sancho has the right character and mentality to handle Old Trafford pressure when the new Premier League season begins.

Sancho was confirmed as the club’s first major signing of the window, with United paying Borussia Dortmund around £73m.

He trained with the team for the first time on Monday at Carrington and Solskjaer stated that Sancho has what it takes to make the team great.

Solskjaer said, “Yeah, it’s about character, that’s the difference. There’s so many good players out there but some of them don’t handle the pressure. Some do. Some thrive under pressure, some enjoy it. Walking into the dressing room with Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, we challenged each other every day and now we’re getting more and more characters in this dressing room as well and they do enjoy being a Man United player. You have to enjoy it, if you don’t enjoy…