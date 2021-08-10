UEFA Super Cup Clash Against Chelsea Not A Game Of Revenge -Emery

Villarreal coach Unai Emery has revealed that he will be facing Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup with a different mindset.

Recall that Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League after defeating Man City in the final while Villarreal edged Manchester United in the Europa League final to set up this clash.

However, speaking with UEFA.com, Emery, who lost 4-1 to the Blues when he was the manager of Arsenal in the Europa League in the 2019 final, stated that he’s not thinking of avenging the defeat.

Read Also: I Can’t Wait To See How Messi Will Adapt To French League – Coquelin

“That final was against Chelsea and both teams could feel they had a 50 percent chance,” he said. “We’d been similar during the league season.

“We had a great first half but weren’t able to get ahead.”

“On that night Eden Hazard made the difference,’ he added. ‘He came alive in the second half, and we lost 4-1.

“We lost fair and square.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140%…