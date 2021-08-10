Werner Rates Lukaku As Super Goal Machine

Chelsea forward, Timo Werner has described Romelu Lukaku as one of the best goal scorers in the world.

Werner stated this in an interview with Sky Sports, where he said he can’t wait to work together with the Belgian striker.

Recall that Lukaku is set to join the Blues tonight after concluding his medicals in London on Tuesday.

“He’s probably one of the best three strikers in the world at the moment, no question,” Werner told Sky Sports.

“I don’t think we need to say too much about him. He’s a world-class striker who would benefit any team.

“I certainly think at Leipzig it always helped me having a big striker alongside me.

“I think that’s always good because I’m not the biggest and when you play on your own up front you obviously always have the attention of one or two brawny defenders.

“It’s a good new weapon to have in our game that if you play a long ball, he’ll hold it up and then the fast players around him can set off. I think that’s good for any…