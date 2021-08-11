Amuwo Odofin Council Boss Pledges Support For 10km Festac Marathon 

The Chairman of Amuwo Odofin local government, Dr. Valentine Buraimoh, has pledged his support for the maiden edition of the 10km Festac Marathon, slated for the 2nd of October in Festac Town.

The Council Chairman, made the pledge, during the week, when the management of Lexicon Communications, paid him a courtesy visit.

The organiser’s used the familiarisation visit to Informed the Council Chairman that the event would be an annual race in the local government area.

The council boss, applauded the Initiative and pledged his support for the success of the Competition, he stated that such concept would help to positively engage the youths in the community.

Project manager of the Community Marathon Series, Moses Nwanze, remarked that, hosting an event of such magnitude in Amuwo Odofin, without the approval of the local council isn’t acceptable.

Hence the visit to the number citizen in the local government, The visit was also used to present the local government…