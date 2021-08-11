Aribo, Balogun Dumped Out Of UCL As Rangers Suffer Home Loss

Super Eagles duo of Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo were in action but ended on the losing side as Rangers got knocked out in the third qualifying round of the Champions League to 10-man Swedish club Malmo on Tuesday night.

Going into the reverse fixture at home, Rangers needed to overturn the 2-1 first-leg deficit, but lost by the same score line to go out 4-2 on aggregate.

Despite being reduced to ten men following the sending off of Nigerian midfielder Bonke Innocent before half time, the Swedish side scored twice through Antonio Colak after Alfredo Morelos had given Rangers an early lead.

Rangers started on the front foot, consistently testing the visitors’ back line and creating a number of half chances before taking the lead in the 18th minute

Ryan Kent was the provider, swinging in a cross that Alfredo Morelos rose to guide into the net, with the ball coming off the Colombian striker’s back.

The hosts were on top and the…