BREAKING: Kepa The Hero As Chelsea Beat Villarreal On Penalties To Win First UEFA Super Cup In 23 Years

Kepa Arrizabalaga emerged the hero as his penalty shootout heroics helped

Champions League holders Chelsea defeat Villarreal to win their first UEFA Super Cup since beating Real Madrid in 1998.

More to follow…..

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.