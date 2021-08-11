David Okereke Seals Venezia Transfer

Nigeria forward David Okereke has agreed to join Serie A newcomers Venezia on a season-long deal from Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge, Completesports.com reports.

Venezia also have option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

Okereke, according to reports had his medical in Italy on Tuesday.

The forward will be the second Nigerian at the club following defender Tyronne Ebuehi’s arrival on a loan from Portuguese giants Benfica this summer.

The 23-year-old joined Club Brugge from Italian side Spezia in 2019 for a club record €8m fee but struggled to establish himself after a good start.

He has so far scored 15 goals in 71 appearances across all competitions for the club.

