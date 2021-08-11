Eagles Wish Iwuala Goodluck At Esperance

Nigerian winger, Anayo Iwuala has received a congratulatory message from the Super Eagles who wished him goodluck at Esperance whom he recently teamed up with.

Iwuala finally completed his summer move to Esperance Sportive De Tunis on Monday with the Tunisian club itself having confirmed the deal on the social media.



Esperance wrote: “Super Eagles forward, @anayo_iwuala17 joins Tunisian side, @esperance_sportive_detunis on a three-year deal from @fcenyimba. Good luck to our new striker!”

The Super Eagles Instagram page therefater posted: “Congratulations to @anayo_iwuala17 who has joined Tunisian side @esperance_sportive_detunis on a 3 year deal. Goodluck Eagle.”

