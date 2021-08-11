Fabregas Sends Ligue 1 Warning To Messi After PSG Transfer

Cesc Fabregas has warned his old friend Lionel Messi that Ligue 1 won’t have a one-team title race this season and that it could be a lot harder than anyone expects.

The Monaco midfielder was speaking just hours after Messi completed his stunning move to Paris Saint-Germain following his Barcelona exit.

And after building a ‘super team’ of the likes we rarely see in the sport, Fabregas has suggested that all of the pressure will be on the Parisiens.

“When PSG don’t win the league, everyone sees it as a disaster because they spend a lot of money,” he told MirrorSport.

“Everyone takes it as this is a one-team league, but in the last five years, they’ve won three with Monaco and Lille in the middle of it, breaking their streak.



“I’m saying it is a competitive league, it’s not as easy as people think, It’s very aggressive, very intensive, very fast, very strong players, they defend…