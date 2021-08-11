Ike Ugbo Close To Genk Transfer

Nigerian-born forward Ike Ugbo is set to join Belgian Pro League side Genk on a permanent deal from Chelsea, reports Completesports.com.

Chelsea , according to Goal are ratifying the final details of a €5m (£4m/$6m) offer for the forward.

The move is expected to be completed in the next week.



Fulham, Watford, Monaco and Anderlecht were also interested in the young striker but failed to present a suitable offer for him

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at another Belgian club Cercle Brugge where he scored 16 goals in 32 league appearances.

His arrival at Genk could pave the way for Paul Onuachu’s exit from the club.

Onuachu ,who scored 33 goals in 38 league appearances for the Smurfs last season is expected to leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

