It Will Be Difficult For Villarreal To Defeat Chelsea -Albiol

Villarreal defender, Raul Albiol has predicted that it will be difficult for the team to cause Chelsea any form of damage in today’s UEFA Super Cup.

The 35-year-old explained that the UEFA Super Cup tie would be very demanding because Thomas Tuchel’s side are a great opponent, having won the Champions League last season.

The Spain international also admitted that it would be hard for Villarreal to cause Chelsea damage because Thomas Tuchel’s side are physically strong.

He spoke in front of the media in a press conference ahead in Belfast.

“It’s a final between two sides who are champions. It will be a very special [tough] match, but also a demanding one. We are facing a great opponent, who have just won the Champions League,” Raul was quoted by Villarreal’s official website as saying.

“We will try and play the style of game that suits us. We are facing a quick team and a very dangerous team…