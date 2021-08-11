Kingsley Sokari Set To Join Egyptian Club Pharco FC On Free Transfer

EPremier League newcomers Pharco FC have reached agreement to sign Nigeria midfielder Kingsley Sokari on a free transfer.

Sokari has been a free agent since his contract with Tunisian club CS Sfaxien came to an end last July after a five-and-a-half-year spell with the White and Black.

The 26-year-old linked up with Sfaxien from Nigeria Professional Football League club Enyimba in 2015 for a fee of €500,000, making over 135 appearances there in which he scored 12 goals.

Pharco were promoted to the Egyptian Premier League for the first time in the club’s history after topping their Second Divison group last season.

The team was founded in 2010 and climbed its way up the football pyramid to reach the Second Division just four years later.

The club is strengthening its ranks as they have renewed head coach Magdy Abdel-Aaty’s contract and released 14 players to make room for new transfers.

