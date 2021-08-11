Messi Arrives Paris Ahead PSG Transfer

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi arrived at Le Bourget airport outside Paris on Tuesday to finalise his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after more than two decades at FC Barcelona.

Wearing a T-shirt declaring “Ici c’est Paris” (This is Paris), Messi waved to the hundreds of fans gathered outside the terminal and chanting “Messi! Messi!” to welcome him.

Earlier in the day, sports journals L’Equipe and RMC reported that Messi has agreed a deal with PSG. Asked by reporters at Barcelona’s El Prat airport if the Argentine star would be signing with PSG, Messi’s father Jorge Messi, who is also his agent, confirmed the news.

The 34-year-old record goalscorer for both Argentina and Barcelona is considered one of the greatest football players of all time.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner wept on Sunday as he bade farewell to his boyhood team after the club said it could no longer afford to keep him,…