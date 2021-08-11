Messi’s Arrival Gives PSG Edge To Win Champions League -Ronaldinho

Former Barcelona legend, Ronaldinho has tipped PSG to win this season’s UEFA Champions League with the arrival of Lionel Messi to the team.

The six-time Ballon D’Or winner was officially announced as a PSG player on Tuesday after joining for free from Barcelona, with the Argentine bidding an emotional farewell to the Spanish club after a 21-year stay.

However, Ronaldinho via his twitter handle stated that PSG have the edge to beat any team in Europe for the title this season with the arrival of Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfers.

‘It’s a great joy to have played in these two clubs and now see my friend wearing this shirt, may there be many moments of joy Leo!!!’ he wrote on Twitter.

‘I’m also very happy with my partner @SergioRamos on the team and a super cast, I’m smelling Champions huh hahaha’.

