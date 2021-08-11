Moses Ruled Out Spartak Moscow’s UCL Clash Vs Benfica Due To Injury

Victor Moses has been ruled out of Spartak Moscow’s UEFA Champions League third round qualifying clash against Benfica, reports Completesports.com.

The winger picked up an injury in Spartak Moscow’s league clash against Nizhny Novgorod last Saturday.

The 30-year-old was replaced by Zelimkhan Bakaev in the 36th minute of the encounter.



“Benfica are a strong opponent, and the first match was confirmed , but we are not going to give up and intend to win back tomorrow,”Benfica manager Rui Vitoria told a news conference on Monday.

“It simply cannot be otherwise. Yes, our players may lack experience at this level. In addition, we did not bring Moses and Promes here, who are injured. Melkadze and Maslov are also absent. But we have a plan for tomorrow.

” I hope it helps us fix the mistakes and turn the situation around.”

Spartak Moscow lost the first leg 2-0 at home and will need to score three…