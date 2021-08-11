NPFL Final Table: Kwara United To Drag NFF To CAS

Chairman of Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin Kumbi Titiloye says the club will contest the decision of the NFF Appeals Committee to award three points to Rivers United against Jigawa Golden Stars.

The Ilorin club expressed dissatisfaction over the ruling of the NFF Appeals Committee, on the issue between Jigawa Golden Stars and Rivers United, concerning the Match Day 34 encounter involving both teams.

Kwara United finished the 2020/2021 campaign in third place which guaranteed a place in the CAF Confederation Cup but will now miss out on a place on the continent following the ruling.

Jigawa Golden Stars had fielded an ineligible player who had accumulation of five yellow cards in their match against Rivers United FC in their adopted home in Kaduna, with the League Management Company (LMC) admitting not sending suspension notifications to Jigawa Golden Stars in respect of the concerned player.

In its…