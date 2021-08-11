PSG Best Place For Me To Win Champions League Again

Lionel Messi has said joining Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona gives him the best chance of winning the Champions League for a fifth time.

Messi signed a two-year contract with PSG on Tuesday, just days after Barcelona announced he was leaving the club he joined 21 years ago.

But despite the upheaval, the forward says he is now focused on bringing success to the French capital – particularly in the Champions League, which has proved elusive so far.

When asked if PSG – who were runners-up in 2020 – could make the final step, Messi said: “I think this team is already done and ready.

“There are some new transfers but they have been very close and they are ready.

“I just came here to help – I’ll give my best. My goal and my dream is to win this trophy again and I think that Paris is the best place to have a chance to win it again.

“It’s not easy. Sometimes you can have the best team…