Why Iwuala Must Make Quick Impact At Esperance -Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has advised Anayo Iwuala to make a quick impression at Esperance if he must maintain his place in the Super Eagles.

Iwuala, who on Monday penned a three-year deal with the Tunisia clubside, was part of the Super Eagles team that played two friendly games against Cameroon in Austria, making appearances in both games.

He also played against the Benin Republic and Lesotho during the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Reacting to his move to Esperance. Unuanel told Completesports.com that the former Enyimba star must keep his blight shining in order to remain in the eyes of Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations.

“Joining Esperance of Tunisia is a good move for Anayo Iwuala. However, he must ensure that he step up his game and maintain some level of consistency in order to always attract the attention of Gernot Rohr in the Super Eagles.

