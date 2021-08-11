Why Man United Are Strong Contenders For EPL Title

Bulgaria legend Dimitar Berbatov has explained why he thinks his former club Manchester United are a strong contender for next season’s Premier League title.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already signed Jadon Sancho in a £73million move from Borussia Dortmund, while Raphael Varane’s announcement ahead of his £45million deal from Real Madrid is imminent.

Premier League champions Manchester City have also strengthened their own squad ahead of the new season as they look to defend their crown, by bringing in Jack Grealish for a British record fee of £100million.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Chelsea are also expected to contend for the title in the upcoming campaign.

And Berbatov thinks his former club will also compete with their rivals for the Premier League this season.

“Man United are in a strong position to challenge for the title, especially after the signings they’ve made this…