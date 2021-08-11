Why Messi’s Arrival To PSG May Be Bad News For Pochettino

The arrival of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) may have been considered as a masterstroke from the owner of the club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi. However, his coming to Paris may be bad news to manager, Mauricio Pochettino if he fails to lead the team to Champions League success this season.

No doubt, Messi joining PSG has brought some element of relief for fans, players, and the technical crew at the club considering his wealth of experience and what he will add to the team. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner won four Champions League titles while at Barcelona, as well as 10 La Liga titles. He recently led Argentina to win the 2021 Copa America title and has scored 682 goals in all competitions.

However, PSG’s biggest questions will be, can Pochettino truly lead Paris to the promised land? Will he be able to manage the players at his disposal and transform them into a powerful force to reckon with in Europe?

