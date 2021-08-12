7 Notable Superstars Who Have Also Played For PSG

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday announced the free transfer of Argentine great Lionel Messi in a deal that will run till 2023.

The six-time FIFA Player of the Year will now feature alongside superstars like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos.

In this piece, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI takes a look at seven football greats who have also donned the jersey of Paris Saint-Germain.

AUSTIN OKOCHA

In 1998, Paris Saint-Germain signed Austin Okocha for £14 million, making him the most expensive African player at the time.

During his four-year stint with PSG, Okocha played 84 matches and scored 12 goals. He has also served as a mentor, at the time, for young Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho.

He won the Trophee des Champions (French Super Cup) in 1998 and the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2001.

RONALDINHO

Ronaldinho signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain in a €5 million…