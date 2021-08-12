‘ A Symbol Of Hardwork And Determination’- Enyimba Chief Anyansi -Agwu Talks Up Iwuala After Esperance Move

Enyimba chairman Felix Anyansi-Agwu has heaped plaudits on Anayo Iwuala following his transfer to Tunisian giants Esperance Sportive De Tunis, reports Completesports.com.

Iwuala linked up with Esperance from Enyimba on Monday penning a three–year contract.

Anayo is a symbol of hardwork and dedication. During his time with us, he gave everything, that is why the fans love him so much,” Anyansi-Agwu told the club’s official website.



“He is a strong and talented player who has what it takes to succeed anywhere and we wish him well as he takes up his new challenge.”

The wimger joined Enyimba in August 2019 and made his debut on December 8 of the same year in the CAF Confederation Cup fixture against FC San Pedro of Ivory Coast.

The 22-year-old went on to make 57 appearances in Enyimba colours. In the just concluded season, he scored six goals and provided 16 assists as the People’s…