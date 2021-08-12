BetKing, Okocha, Relaunch New Brand Identity Ahead European Season

Nigeria’s fastest-growing sports and digital entertainment brand, BetKing, on Thursday unveiled its new brand identity ahead of the 2021/22 European sports season.

The ceremony was held at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

KingMakers relaunch of BetKing is the next stage of the company’s evolution and will go beyond sports betting according to Gossy Ukanwoke, the Managing Director, of KingMakers owners of BetKing.

“BetKing speaks about leading, being in charge and taking control. We are reminding people that they have the power to change their path by allowing entrepreneurs to invest in a shop, hire their cashiers, and consequently better their community,” Ukanwoke said.

“We are providing customers with multiple ways of winning – a win that could change their lives partially or wholly. It is the first step in a series of enhancements to the BetKing offering in Nigeria that will unfold over the coming months.”

Ukanwoke also affirmed that BetKing will continue to…