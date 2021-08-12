Brazil Superstar Talks Up Event, New PSG Deal

With the 2021 edition of his global football tournament now well under way, Red Bull Content Pool caught up with Neymar Jr in a brief moment between national duty for Brazil and pre-season training for PSG to chat about his pride in Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five, his thoughts on this season and his hopes for the future.

What’s given you the greatest satisfaction in the evolution of your tournament so far?

It’s amazing. I remember as if it were today, when they showed me the proposal for the tournament, rules, boxed goals that brought me back to when I was a kid. The objective was transforming Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five into a reference for football players whenever they think of 5-a-side games, and I think we’re on the right track. There have been more than 400,000 people over the last four years, dozens of countries in the qualifiers. It’s very cool to see more female teams and more women involved in the tournament, always at the highest level. And this is just the…