European champions Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night thanks to their victory over Europa League holders Villarreal on penalties in Belfast.

The Blues who heads into the match as Online Casino AU favourites, took the lead in the first half when Hakim Ziyech swept in from close range. The Morocco international later went off injured with a suspected shoulder injury before Villarreal piled on the pressure.

The La Liga side struck the woodwork before equalizing with 20 minutes to go as Gerard Moreno fired into the top corner. The sides couldn’t be separated in the 90 minutes and extra time was needed, though no winner was found in the extra half hour.

Penalties ensued and while Kai Havertz and Aissa Mandi both missed their kicks in the early stages of the shootout, the efforts afterwards were perfect until substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saved from Raul Albiol.

Related: Super Cup: It Was Never A Gamble Bringing Kepa For Penalty Shootouts -Tuchel

The decision…