Chelsea Agree Buy-back Clause With Roma For Abraham

Roma reportedly had a €40m (£34m) offer for Tammy Abraham accepted by Chelsea, and the Blues will have a buy-back clause in the agreement.

The 23-year-old’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, with Arsenal, West Ham United and Aston Villa all thought to be interested in his services.

A recent report claimed that Abraham had agreed personal terms with Arsenal, but Roma now appear to have moved to the head of the queue for the England international.

According to Goal, a €40m (£34m) deal has been agreed for the transfer of the striker, but Chelsea have inserted a buy-back clause, which will allow the Premier League club to re-sign him in the future for a fixed fee.

The report has not specified the amount that Thomas Tuchel’s side would have to pay to bring the Englishman back to Stamford Bridge, but the fee is said to be ‘large’.

Abraham, who scored 12 times in 32 appearances at club level last term, was an unused substitute in Wednesday’s…