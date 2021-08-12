Chelsea Set To Make Move For 22-Year-Old Defender

Chelsea are prepared to make a move for 22-year-old French defender Jules Kounde, who is facing an uncertain future at Sevilla due to the financial crisis.

The UEFA Super Cup will be played this Wednesday and the Chelsea vs Villareal duel should prove to be very exciting. With that in mind, we have prepared a detailed preview of the game and odds to BetOn for you, along with some free betting tips.

According to a recent report from Diario de Sevilla, Chelsea have been put on red alert as they look to take advantage of Jules Kounde’s precarious situation at Sevilla. The club is uncertain over the future of the talented French international, who is one of Thomas Tuchel’s main targets in the transfer market this summer.

Chelsea are even expected to make a fresh move for Kounde once they complete the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku. The Inter Milan forward’s move to Stamford Bridge is now imminent, having reached an agreement earlier this month. The completion of the deal should…