Dele-Bashiru Joins Championship Club Reading On Loan

Nigeria midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru has joined Sky Bet Championship club Reading on a a season-long deal from Watford, reports Completesports.com.

Dele-Bashiru, who will take squad number 19 at the club is line to make his debut against Preston North End at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

“Tom is a very creative, clever, talented young player who adds much-needed strength to our midfield. Importantly as a loanee, he is a player who fits our identity – someone who gives his best, stays positive, overcomes adversity and will never give up, “Reading manager Veljko Paunovic told the club’s official website.

“I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him integrate into the squad we are trying to build at Reading.”

Chief Executive Dayong Pang said, “I am delighted to welcome Tom to our club. I am confident we will play a big part in helping him quickly regain full match…