Eagles Drop In Latest FIFA Ranking Released On Thursday

The Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped seven places to 34th position in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, Completesports.com reports.

The ranking was released on Thursday and published on FIFA’s official website.

Following their slide, the Eagles are now in fifth place in Africa.

It was a case of mix fortunes for the Eagles’ Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying group opponents.

While Liberia moved up three spots to 150, Central Africa Republic and Cape Verde dropped to 123rd and 77th positions respectively.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal remain Africa’s number one team and 21st in the world and Tunisia are second on the continent and occupy 28th on the global ranking.

In-form Algeria climbed 12 places to 30th in the world and third in Africa and Morocco are now 32nd and fourth in Africa.

Belgium remain at number one, Brazil are second, France third, England fourth and Euro 2020 winners Italy are fifth.

