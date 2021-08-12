It Was Never A Gamble Bringing Kepa For Penalty Shootouts -Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has rejected claims that he gambled on bringing Kepa Arrizabalaga during the team’s penalty shootouts victory over Villarreal in Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup.

Kepa was Chelsea’s hero after being brought on in the final minute of the added half hour just for the spot-kicks.

Kepa saved Villarreal’s second attempt with his first meaningful touch and then Villarreal captain Raul Albiol’s decisive kick to clinch a 6-5 shootout victory in Belfast.

Recall that in February 2019 Kepa sparked controversy when he infamously refused to come off when then-manager Maurizio Sarri wanted to replace him for a Carabao Cup final shootout.

‘This was not spontaneous,’ Tuchel said of Kepa’s introduction. ‘We talked about it with the goalkeepers before my first cup game against Barnsley.

‘We had some statistics that we prepared and they showed that Willy Caballero is the best in penalty defending and they analysed like a…