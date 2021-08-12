Mahrez Confident Man City Will Defend Premier League Title

Manchester City midfielder, Riyad Mahrez believes the team have what it takes to retain the Premier League title this season.

In an interview with TribalFootball, the Algerian international stated that he expects teams such as Chelsea, Man United, and Liverpool to give the Citizens a run for the title.

“A normal human being always becomes complacent when you start winning things,” Mahrez said.

“That’s human nature. We are here because the club chose us – they think we have the right mentality. The manager pushes us every day, every season. He never takes it easy.

“Every season they say it’s going to be tighter and tighter and this season it will be to be fair. This season will be tough, Chelsea are very good – Liverpool, United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester too. We are ready.

“We’ll take more confidence into Europe. We showed how good we are but that is no guarantee this year.

“We deserved to win it….